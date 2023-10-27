Wise County Sheriff’s Office to receive grant for body-worn cameras

Stock photo of body cameras
Stock photo of body cameras
By Jarrod Allen
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is being awarded a grant to purchase body-worn cameras for its deputies.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Justice and is part of an overall $7.1-million to agencies across the United States, including 64 sheriff’s departments and county police agencies in 44 states.

“This award will make it possible for our agency to continue providing a higher level of transparency, accountability and safety to the citizens of Wise County and the City of Norton,” said Sheriff E. Grant Gilgore, in a statement. “These funds will allow us to enhance our current body camera program we have had in place for several years.”

The funding award is in addition to more than $10-million awarded in 2022 for body-worn cameras to small, rural and tribal law enforcement agencies.

