‘We have a lot of things going for us:’ Madison Co. leaders prepare for an economic development boom

This area in the Richmond Industrial Park has access, utilities, and now a $50,000 grant from electric utilities that could allow for new industry to quickly locate.(PHIL PENDLETON)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Could an economic development boom be on the way for Madison County?

Officials in the county said they are preparing for a future they hope leads to more industries, jobs and opportunities.

Part of the area where those industries could be located is just off of Interstate 75, where a Buc-ee’s Travel Center recently went up and also where a new KY-52 connector road is under construction.

The area also has an industrial park where a boost was recently announced that could lead to even more opportunity.

A $50,000 Opportunity Kentucky grant was announced from LG&E and KU to place land grading and a build-ready site project.

This meets the needs set up by a Kentucky Product Development Initiative Program. Simply put, if you build it, they may come, and they are hopeful this will result in industries and jobs taking a very serious look at locating here.

“We have a lot of things going for us in this community. Lots of new homes being built. Lots of retail businesses opening up. It is a desirable place to live here in Madison County,” said David Stipes with the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation.

Construction of the 40-plus acre site is expected this fall. The building pads will allow for the construction of a 400,000-square-foot area for factory production.

Officials said the process of attracting new industries is highly competitive, and it is premature to announce the industries that are eyeing Madison County for new locations.

