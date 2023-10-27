WATCH: ARH Game of the Week - Breathitt County vs. Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - To close out the high school football regular season, the Breathitt County Bobcats travel to face the Prestonsburg Blackcats in our ARH Game of the Week.

Both squads are coming off of a big home win in week ten.

The Bobcats (4-5) beat Danville 50-13.

The Blackcats (5-4) got the 52-20 win over Knott Central.

Since 1998, Breathitt County and Prestonsburg have played 14 times, but the two teams not met since 2018.

Of those 14 contests, the series is tied at seven wins for each team, with the Bobcats earning the 41-8 win in their last meeting.

You can catch all of the action on our second channel, Heroes and Icons, or in the video player above.

