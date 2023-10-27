Tracking spotty showers for the weekend, big changes next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy the 70s while you can because we are tracking some big changes by early next week.

Tonight Through Saturday Night

A stray shower can not be ruled out tonight, but most of the region stays dry. We are also tracking more mild weather. Overnight lows only fall into the mid-and-lower-60s under a partly to mainly cloudy sky.

Above-average weather will linger as we kick off the weekend. Highs top out in the mid-and-upper-70s under a partly sunny sky. Isolated showers are possible, but it will not rain everywhere.

Into Saturday night, the forecast does not change much. Again, an isolated shower can not be ruled out, but it will not be a washout. Overnight lows bottom out in the mid-60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tracking A Strong Cold Front

Spotty showers are possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky, but we are also tracking some dry time throughout the day. Temperatures remain in the mid-and-lower-70s. Rain chances look to increase by Sunday night as our cold front moves closer to the region. Overnight lows dip into the mid-50s.

Monday is looking soggy as a cold front sweeps across the area. Scattered showers are likely under a cloudy sky. This rain is beneficial as we are tracking some abnormally dry conditions and a moderate drought in some areas in our region. We are also tracking a big cool down behind this cold front. Highs on Monday reach the lower-60s during the morning hours, but temperatures tumble throughout the day, and lows fall into the upper-30s by Monday night.

Fall Blast On The Way

We are tracking drier conditions for Halloween, but a blast of cold air is on the way. High temperatures on Tuesday only reach the upper-40s, while lows tumble into the lower-30s. Be sure to bundle up and have a warm costume if you have plans to trick-or-treat.

We remain dry, mostly sunny and cold on Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the mid-40s, and lows fall into the upper-20s and lower-30s, so we are monitoring the potential for a freeze by the middle of next week.

