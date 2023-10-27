Talking with the candidates for state treasurer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When Kentuckians go to the ballot box this Nov., they will be able to vote on a new state treasurer. The candidates are Republican Mark Metcalf and Democrat Michael Bowman.

The state treasurer is a position that is not commonly discussed, particularly in comparison to the governor’s race. However, state treasurer plays a vital role in managing Kentucky’s debt and other financial dealings.

“I have the skills, the background and the qualifications to be treasurer,” said Bowman.

Bowman’s background includes serving as special assistant to the Lt. Gov./Sec. of Education.

“Electing me means that you will have a treasurer that’s looking for ways to save money as opposed to spend money,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf served as Garrard County Attorney, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and Special Assistant Attorney General.

Both candidates are looking to invest further in energy but support differing energy sources.

“Coal miners are the hardest working people in the land. We want to protect their jobs. We want to have abundant and inexpensive energy available to Kentuckians all over the state,” said Metcalf.

While Metcalf sees Kentucky’s existing energy industry as the most feasible option logistically and economically, Bowman favors long-term investments in greener energy.

“We don’t like to see an industry die, but when the changes and the trends shift, we have to be quick on our feet to respond so that we’re not leaving, at the end of the day, families behind,” said Bowman.

In-person, no-excuse absentee voting runs from Thurs., Nov. 2 through Sat., Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 7.

