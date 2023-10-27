Showers loom through October’s final weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Cloudy skies continue to take over as we await another fall front poised to move through the mountains to usher in the month of November. As the clouds increase, so will our chance for showers.

Today through Tomorrow

I think we stay dry for much of the day today, but I can’t rule out some showers trying to scoot in as we head closer to high school football time tonight. Despite clouds today, breezy southwest gusts will bring us highs in the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon. Those clouds act like a blanket tonight with the mild airmass in place, so expect lows to stay in the lower 60s during the overnight hours.

Mostly dry skies follow us into Saturday as well, but we’ll continue to keep and eye on some showers trying to creep toward the region during the day. Mild air continues, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80° thanks to southwesterly breezes. And those temperatures stay mild as we head through the rest of the night too, with lows near 60°.

Into Next Week

It’s looking somewhat soggier the later we go into Sunday as our front begins knocking on our doorstep. Though, before it arrives, we’ll be warm again with highs in the middle 70s. As our showers begin to push in, lows stay mild overnight, falling into the upper 50s. We’ll continue to see temperatures falling overnight and even through the morning on Monday as our front pushes through. In fact, it looks like our high will be early on Monday in the lower 60s, before falling through the 50s during the day. Showers will continue to diminish overnight as lows dip back into the lower 40s.

That will usher in yet another cool spell just in time for Halloween. We’ll try to clear out through the day, but northwesterly winds will keep temperatures much, much cooler...only in the lower to middle 50s during the day! Overnight lows look quite frosty as we clear out, with lows in the middle 30s. That continues on Wednesday, before showers try to work back in later in the week.

