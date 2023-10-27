Pike County celebrates First Responders’ Day

The event, which celebrated its seventh year, brought local firefighters, law enforcement...
The event, which celebrated its seventh year, brought local firefighters, law enforcement officers, military heroes, and more for a day of food, fun, and fellowship.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Park was full of first responders and their supporters Friday, celebrating First Responders’ Day in the county.

The event, which celebrated its seventh year, brought local firefighters, law enforcement officers, military heroes, and more for a day of food, fun, and fellowship.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

“Especially the little young ones that was here singing and also doing our Pledge of Allegiance- which was truly amazing,” said Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole. “Just to see our youth being involved in what we do and just to celebrate us.”

Meghan Kiser, assistant director of the event, said it was a great day for recognizing the faces of the front line.

“We just wanted to take this day to dedicate to them,” said Kiser. “Because, sometimes, just the dedication means a whole lot.”

Those being recognized say it is always humbling to be recognized for their service, though none of them are in it for the glory.

“First year, there wasn’t a whole lot of people here and every year just continued to build. We had a really great turnout this year,” said KSP Post 9 PAO Michael Coleman. “And just to see that support continue to grow, and know that those community members are out there, it just means a lot to us.”

You can follow the event Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

TALKBACK
WYMT Washington Bureau Correspondent discusses hot topics from around the globe
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - First Responders' Day - Buddy 4:30
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
Mountain News at 5:30 - Madison Co. Economic Development - Phil 5:30
Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic violence advocates continue to breakdown barriers