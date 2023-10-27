Pike County celebrates First Responders’ Day

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Park was full of first responders and their supporters Friday, celebrating First Responders’ Day in the county.

The event, which celebrated its seventh year, brought local firefighters, law enforcement officers, military heroes, and more for a day of food, fun, and fellowship.

“Especially the little young ones that was here singing and also doing our Pledge of Allegiance- which was truly amazing,” said Pikeville Fire Chief Johnny Cole. “Just to see our youth being involved in what we do and just to celebrate us.”

Meghan Kiser, assistant director of the event, said it was a great day for recognizing the faces of the front line.

“We just wanted to take this day to dedicate to them,” said Kiser. “Because, sometimes, just the dedication means a whole lot.”

Those being recognized say it is always humbling to be recognized for their service, though none of them are in it for the glory.

“First year, there wasn’t a whole lot of people here and every year just continued to build. We had a really great turnout this year,” said KSP Post 9 PAO Michael Coleman. “And just to see that support continue to grow, and know that those community members are out there, it just means a lot to us.”

