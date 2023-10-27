Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award

Lexington teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teacher is going home Friday with a big award.

Carter G. Woodson Academy agriculture teacher Jacob Ball won the title of Milken Educator and the $25,000 prize that goes with it.

The Milken Education Award goes to a teacher furthering excellence in education.

Ball qualified for the award due to his success inside and outside the classroom. His classroom focuses on minority contributions to the agriculture world, expanding beyond just Lexington.

“We try to do as many engaging activities in the classroom while connecting to these organizations outside the classroom to try and engage them and get them interested in pursuing agriculture as a career,” said Ball.

Last year, six of his students received full-ride scholarships, and 100% of them passed their end-of-year-exams.

While all the praise and celebration is nice, Ball shared that he’s in it for more than just days like today.

“Being in the classroom can be tough, but you do it for the students, and you do it to have that impact on students and to have something like this happen is just unbelievable,” said Ball.

He says the real reward is seeing students shine.

“If we inspire one or two students in this audience to be a teacher someday, then it was worth all the fanfare and all the effort,” Ball said.

In addition to the $25,000 Ball won, he and his family also won a trip to Los Angeles to be officially inducted.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic violence advocates continue to breakdown barriers
Union College in Barbourville was approved for a name update.
Union College will include ‘University’ in official title
This area in the Richmond Industrial Park has access, utilities, and now a $50,000 grant from...
‘We have a lot of things going for us:’ Madison Co. leaders prepare for an economic development boom
HCTC receives grant
HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism