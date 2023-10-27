KYTC: Bridge repairs on KY-15 could cause long traffic delays

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning drivers of long, early morning delays during bridge repairs on KY-15 in Knott County.

The bridge is located at mile point 5.6 over Carr Creek Lake.

Road crews are planning to start pouring concrete on Friday, October 27, from 2 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Crews are also scheduled to return on Tuesday, October 31, from 2 a.m. until 7 p.m. to finish that part of the project.

During those construction hours, traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

“Motorists will experience longer wait times as crews pour concrete for the bridge. These impacts are necessary due to the size of the equipment and to allow crews room to work safely in the work zone. KYTC and our contractors will make every effort to finish the operations before the morning school traffic,” officials added.

