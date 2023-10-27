How to stay safe in an active shooter situation

As tragedy continues to unfold in Maine, the topic of mass shootings and safety is at the...
As tragedy continues to unfold in Maine, the topic of mass shootings and safety is at the forefront of peoples' minds.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In an active shooter situation, anything can happen.

As tragedy continues to unfold in Maine, the topic of mass shootings and safety is at the forefront of peoples’ minds.

Logan Flynn with Decisive Action says it’s a reality, so it’s important to have situational awareness.

“When you’re walking in and out of places, keep your head out of your phone. Look like a hard target, make sure you’re alert, so you’re not putting off any sort of weakness or anything like that because you are going to get targeted based off of those things often by criminals.” Flynn said.

Flynn adds to always look for the exits and understand your positioning in the room. If something were to happen, he says know the first place you would want to go.

He says they also teach covering and concealment.

“Cover is kind of a hard barrier or something that may stop bullets for a period of time. Concealment is more of constructing someone’s view.” Flynn said.

Over at the University of Kentucky, police chief Joe Monroe says they practice run, hide, fight.

“It gives you options on what to do. Do you run and get out of the situation, remove yourself from it or do you hide? Barricade yourself in a room and protect yourself. Silence your cell phones. Or do you fight back because that’s the only option you have?” Chief Monroe said.

They’ve received more requests for active shooter training sessions at UK.

“So training is important not just for law enforcement personnel but also for the public here on campus because they need to know what to look for, what they need to do to protect themselves before law enforcement can get there.” Chief Monroe said.

You can go to their website to find out how you can sign up for a training session.

