HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College received a nearly $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins presented the check to HCTC administrators.

“To be able to have new operators that are coming on that are highly skilled and highly trained is essential for us to be able to keep this economy moving forward,” said Rocky Adkins.

Along with $250,000 from HCTC, the technical program will be able to upgrade equipment, which can lead to more opportunities for students.

“If we have newer equipment for students to train on, that gives them a greater opportunity to go to work for larger companies that have newer equipment,” said Heavy Equipment Program Coordinator Willie Cornett.

The grant will also allow them to hire an additional instructor.

Administrators said Hazard Community and Technical College is the only state institution to offer a heavy equipment program.

