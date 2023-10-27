HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program

HCTC receives grant
HCTC receives grant(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College received a nearly $1 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Gov. Andy Beshear’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins presented the check to HCTC administrators.

“To be able to have new operators that are coming on that are highly skilled and highly trained is essential for us to be able to keep this economy moving forward,” said Rocky Adkins.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Along with $250,000 from HCTC, the technical program will be able to upgrade equipment, which can lead to more opportunities for students.

“If we have newer equipment for students to train on, that gives them a greater opportunity to go to work for larger companies that have newer equipment,” said Heavy Equipment Program Coordinator Willie Cornett.

The grant will also allow them to hire an additional instructor.

Administrators said Hazard Community and Technical College is the only state institution to offer a heavy equipment program.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic violence advocates continue to breakdown barriers
Union College in Barbourville was approved for a name update.
Union College will include ‘University’ in official title
This area in the Richmond Industrial Park has access, utilities, and now a $50,000 grant from...
‘We have a lot of things going for us:’ Madison Co. leaders prepare for an economic development boom
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism