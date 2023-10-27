HCTC hosts ‘Belonging in Rural Spaces’ conference

HCTC 'Belonging in Rural Spaces' Conference
HCTC 'Belonging in Rural Spaces' Conference(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College hosted its first annual “Belonging in Rural Spaces” DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) conference.

The conference included panels and speakers offering multiple perspectives. Dr. William Turner, author of Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns, served as the keynote speaker.

HCTC Coordinator of Cultural Diversity Dee Parker said belonging includes hearing everyone’s voice.

“We just had a panel of young leaders. Everybody coming together. Everybody helping each other out. That’s what belonging is. You build community. You build people. You build trust within that community. That’s belonging, and that’s what it looks like,” said Dee Parker.

Parker said including younger generations will help communities become more diverse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Halloween Candy Safety
Tips to stay safe this Halloween
Stock photo of body cameras
Wise County Sheriff’s Office to receive grant for body-worn cameras
Norman Joe Sturgill
Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake