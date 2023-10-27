HCTC hosts ‘Belonging in Rural Spaces’ conference

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College hosted its first annual “Belonging in Rural Spaces” DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) conference.

The conference included panels and speakers offering multiple perspectives. Dr. William Turner, author of Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns, served as the keynote speaker.

HCTC Coordinator of Cultural Diversity Dee Parker said belonging includes hearing everyone’s voice.

“We just had a panel of young leaders. Everybody coming together. Everybody helping each other out. That’s what belonging is. You build community. You build people. You build trust within that community. That’s belonging, and that’s what it looks like,” said Dee Parker.

Parker said including younger generations will help communities become more diverse.

