Funeral arrangements announced for Owsley Co. man following cancer battle

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Owsley County man died Wednesday evening following a public battle with brain cancer.

Austin Reed was the honoree at the 2023 Grey Matters 5K/10K race in Whitesburg. Grey Matters is a charity organization created by WYMT Chief Forecaster Brandon Robinson.

Arrangements for Reed were released on Friday.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Owsley County High School.

The funeral is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at Wilson Fork Free Pentecostal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to the Austin Reed Scholarship Fund at Farmers State Bank in Booneville.

Reed was 26 years old.

