Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former WYMT General Sales Manager and Station Manager Jim Boggs has died after a battle with cancer.

He was 75 years old.

Boggs was from Harlan County and attended Loyall High School.

He worked at several radio stations in Michigan and Williamson, West Virginia in the 1970′s and 1980′s.

He was hired as General Sales Manager at WYMT in January 1990.

For the next 25 years, Boggs took the sales department and station revenue to new heights.

His voice was heard on countless commercials, and he would occasionally appear in WYMT newscasts talking about events like the Mountain Basketball Classic.

“We are all working together in Eastern Kentucky to help the region grow and help students and our future...and that’s what these students are going to do,” Boggs said in 2012.

Boggs contributed to the region in a variety of ways, from serving on the board of the Hazard-Perry County Chamber of Commerce to partnering with various organizations to help during tough times.

“Mountain people are always giving and always sticking together...this is a chance for us to help each other,” said Boggs, about a partnership with God’s Pantry Food Bank in 2012.

Boggs understood it took everyone in each department at WYMT working as a team be successful.

“If you took production out, we couldn’t accomplish our job...if you took local news out, what would be the purpose of doing the job? We’d be like everyone else without local news. If you took sales out, then we couldn’t afford the local news and the production,” said Boggs during an interview for the station’s 10th anniversary in 1995. Click here to watch.

Boggs retired in 2015.

“We are deeply saddened by Jim’s passing. Jim was a mentor and a friend to so many of us. We were lucky to have him at WYMT. He was a broadcast pioneer. Jim’s leadership took our sales team and this station to heights no one ever dreamed possible. He was an icon in our mountain family,” said WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton. “Jim was very talented. He wrote poetry and songs. He always had a smile on his face and words of wisdom to share. Even in the end, during our last conversation, Jim shared some life wisdom with me. That’s what I’ll miss the most: his friendship, his wisdom, and his laughter.”

All of us at WYMT send our thoughts and prayers to Jim’s wife Kay, his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

