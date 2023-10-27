Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Halloween is known for fun costumes and trick-or-treating, but for children on the autism spectrum, it can be overwhelming.

“The more you, kind of, practice with your child to get ready for trick-or-treating, the better I think they’re going to do in the end,” said Megan Carter, a nurse practitioner who specializes in developmental pediatrics.

Carter said it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how Halloween night will go ahead of time and for them to realize that some people might not look like how they usually look.

“If you have a child come to your door and you’re wearing a mask, and they seem a little scared, you may need to take it off and say ‘it’s still me. It’s okay. We’re just dressing up and being silly for Halloween,” said Carter.

Carter said things like loud noises and strobe lights can also be over-stimulating for them. She reminds parents to skip those houses if needed.

Carter said children with autism have a tendency to wander and could run off if over-stimulated.

“Make sure your child is wearing something that makes them visible for you. From a parent perspective, also make sure you are wearing something that makes you clearly visible for your child.”

Some kids may also be nonverbal. Carter said when handing out candy, be patient and look to their parents for cues if needed.

“They may not make eye contact with you, and they may not say ‘trick-or-treat,’” said Carter.

Sara Spragen’s son has autism. She said one of her worries was that people wouldn’t understand his developmental delays.

“He wasn’t ready to give up trick-or-treating at the age everybody else is. He was still into it, and I just hoped that people were patient about that and didn’t mind seeing a bigger kid come to their door,” said Spragens.

Spragens said children with autism can also be sensitive to certain foods. She said if homeowners can have a few options for the kids to take it would be helpful.

“Along with whatever you’re passing out have some there, maybe even separated out, that are allergy-free. That can be suckers, that sort of thing.”

Helpful resources:

