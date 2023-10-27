Domestic violence advocates continue to breakdown barriers

Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Domestic Violence Awareness Month(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Domestic Violence Awareness Month wrapping up, advocacy leaders are looking to continue their work of spreading awareness and taking care of domestic violence survivors.

LKLP Domestic Violence Program serves folks in Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe Counties, including its safe house.

Program Director Allie Rose said their safe house offers domestic violence victims a sense of safety.

“A lot of survivors who come into this shelter haven’t been safe in a long time or haven’t felt safe and felt that their children are safe in a very long time. So, that instant relief when you are here is, like I said it’s instant. ‘We are okay, we’re safe, we’re not going to be hurt,” she said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

She said they’ve done a lot of outreach this month, but they will continue that into the future.

Adding that they have seen an increase in the need for their services in the past year due to stress following the July 2022 flood because of more folks looking out for each other.

”That’s kind of the trend that we’re seeing now is that the rise in stress, the rise in anxiety and the difficulty that we have, this whole region has faced, it brings stress to everyone, but especially individuals who are coping with domestic violence, it really brings it up a lot more,” she explained.

Rose said cultural challenges and stigmas are what keep a lot of victims from coming up.

“And that’s what we see. Women say, ‘Oh no, I am not a victim of domestic violence,’ or ‘He’s not violent, he just has bad taste, I knew better than to push, I knew better than to talk about these things, I knew better than to upset him when he was having a bad day,’” she said.

She said that no one deserves to go through violence of any kind.

“You don’t deserve it. No one deserves violence in the home, it doesn’t need to happen no matter what. No matter what buttons you pushed, no matter what you did or didn’t do, no one deserves violence in the h home. Homes are supposed to be safe.”

Rose said if you suspect domestic violence going on, you should always say something.

“If you feel like something’s not right, say ‘Hey, are you okay? Is everything okay at home, is everything at home with you?’ Especially if it’s a friend or a partner,” she explained.

Click here for the full report from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

You can call the Domestic Crisis Hotline at 1-800-928-3131.

LKLP Domestic Violence Program click here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Union College in Barbourville was approved for a name update.
Union College will include ‘University’ in official title
This area in the Richmond Industrial Park has access, utilities, and now a $50,000 grant from...
‘We have a lot of things going for us:’ Madison Co. leaders prepare for an economic development boom
HCTC receives grant
HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism