Domestic violence advocates continue to breakdown barriers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Domestic Violence Awareness Month wrapping up, advocacy leaders are looking to continue their work of spreading awareness and taking care of domestic violence survivors.

LKLP Domestic Violence Program serves folks in Breathitt, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Owsley, Perry and Wolfe Counties, including its safe house.

Program Director Allie Rose said their safe house offers domestic violence victims a sense of safety.

“A lot of survivors who come into this shelter haven’t been safe in a long time or haven’t felt safe and felt that their children are safe in a very long time. So, that instant relief when you are here is, like I said it’s instant. ‘We are okay, we’re safe, we’re not going to be hurt,” she said.

She said they’ve done a lot of outreach this month, but they will continue that into the future.

Adding that they have seen an increase in the need for their services in the past year due to stress following the July 2022 flood because of more folks looking out for each other.

”That’s kind of the trend that we’re seeing now is that the rise in stress, the rise in anxiety and the difficulty that we have, this whole region has faced, it brings stress to everyone, but especially individuals who are coping with domestic violence, it really brings it up a lot more,” she explained.

Rose said cultural challenges and stigmas are what keep a lot of victims from coming up.

“And that’s what we see. Women say, ‘Oh no, I am not a victim of domestic violence,’ or ‘He’s not violent, he just has bad taste, I knew better than to push, I knew better than to talk about these things, I knew better than to upset him when he was having a bad day,’” she said.

She said that no one deserves to go through violence of any kind.

“You don’t deserve it. No one deserves violence in the home, it doesn’t need to happen no matter what. No matter what buttons you pushed, no matter what you did or didn’t do, no one deserves violence in the h home. Homes are supposed to be safe.”

Rose said if you suspect domestic violence going on, you should always say something.

“If you feel like something’s not right, say ‘Hey, are you okay? Is everything okay at home, is everything at home with you?’ Especially if it’s a friend or a partner,” she explained.

Click here for the full report from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet.

You can call the Domestic Crisis Hotline at 1-800-928-3131.

LKLP Domestic Violence Program click here.

