Corbin’s Darcie Anderson signs with University of the Cumberlands

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Corbin Girls’ Basketball player put pen to paper Friday morning.

Senior guard Darcie Anderson signed her letter of intent to the University of the Cumberlands, furthering her academic and basketball career.

Anderson was an integral part in the Lady Redhounds winning the 50th District last season. She was the team’s third-leading scorer at 11.0 PPG while shooting 82.9% from the free throw line.

