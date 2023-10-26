WYMT Week 10 Player of the Week: Martin County’s Devan Maynard

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - After helping Martin County claim the Class 2A District 7 title in the Cardinals’ 55-16 home win over Floyd Central, Devan Maynard has been named our week ten Player of the Week.

Maynard made memorable plays all over the field in the Cardinals’ district title-clinching win, but none were more remarkable than the sophomore’s 105-yard pick six.

This play tied the state record.

“When he caught it, you know, usually when we have a guy catch an interception in the end zone, we want him to just go down and we’ll take the touchback,” Martin County football head coach Josh Muncy said. “But, he saw a lot of green grass in front of him and before we knew it he was out of the end zone and halfway down the field and we’re like ‘wow he’s going to take it to the house’.”

After Maynard was informed that the wide receiver/defensive back had created history Friday night, he was shocked.

“It was awesome,” Maynard said. “I mean really, that’s an honor.”

With the end of the regular season and the beginning of the playoffs approaching, the sophomore is already focused on getting back to the drawing board to secure more wins in the future.

“Coach really pushes us,” Maynard said. “Always be in the weight room, just doing a bunch of stuff like that. Play harder, you know. Just try to be the best I can be, the best the team can be.”

This mindset coming from one of the youngest leaders on the team has also impressed Muncy.

“He’s just a good all-around athlete,” Muncy said. “You have that kind of athleticism and he’s a quick learner. He’s a sophomore, but he plays like a senior. He plays like an upperclassmen, so it’s kind of rare. He does really well with it.”

Martin County will conclude their regular season in week 11 when the Cardinals travel to play East Carter on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cardinals are set to clash with the Pike Central Hawks at home in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

