UK introduces AppalTRuST research center to study tobacco habits in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky was awarded $19 million to open a new research center with a focus on tobacco in the Appalachian region.

The Appalachian Tobacco Regulatory Science Team, or AppalTRuST, received the grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) the Office of the Director of the NIH and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products (CTP).

Included in the research is rural heterogeneity, or the idea that not all rural areas are the same.

The counties are from both Northeast Kentucky and Southeast Kentucky. They include Boyd, Carter and Greenup in the northeastern region and Breathitt, Knott, Leslie, Letcher and Perry in the southeast region.

Director of AppalTRuST, Seth Himelhoch, said the goal is not to make participants quit tobacco but to understand their habits and how they relate to tobacco regulations.

“We are not interested in taking tobacco away from anyone in fact we’re interested more in understanding what--how tobacco plays a role in people’s lives and again how we can help people understand what might be some better choices for long term health and the health of their loved ones,” said Himelhoch.

Associate Director Ellen Hahn added the study is looking for a multitude of participants, including current and former tobacco users, family members of tobacco users and coal miners who use tobacco.

“We’re interested in everyone’s perspective And you don’t have to be a user of tobacco, maybe you used tobacco 20 years ago we still want to hear your perspective,” said Hahn.

Although the center is based on the UK campus in Lexington, they will have community engagement specialists on the ground in each of the counties participating in the study.

They will first look for field researchers and then begin their search for participants in February 2024.

