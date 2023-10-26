‘For these animals, it’s an absolute win’: Floyd County creates new animal control ordinance

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new ordinance in Floyd County is increasing advocacy for animals.

The Floyd County Fiscal Court created an animal committee in 2020 to address community concerns with animal abuse and neglect.

“I guess a lot of people have old fashioned views on what animals’ purposes are and how to keep animals,” said Lou’s Place for Pets Owner Sheena Maynard. “But, realistically, they’re living creatures the same as we are and they deserve the same respect.”

The committee worked with the court, breaking down Kentucky Revised Statutes devoted to animal welfare, expanding on the protections for animals and creating clearer guidelines for enforcing the laws.

“You know, these animals don’t have voices,” Maynard said. “Their pain and their suffering and their body tells us that they need help. And we’ve got to pay attention to that.”

The committee hopes to see the ordinance create a safer county for the animals who are mistreated and living in inhumane conditions, while holding accountable the people who placed them in those situations.

“We basically added adjectives to the already existing KRS and we laid out definitions within the KRS to give a black and white representation of the law,” said Maynard. “It eliminates the grey area and it really tells you, black and white, what is allowed and what’s not allowed. And for these animals it’s an absolute win.”

Maynard, who is one of the advocates on the committee, said the ordinance is a step forward for the animals in the area- a step that she hopes more communities will start taking to see a region-wide restructuring of animal welfare laws.

“We’re really blowing it out of the waters here in Kentucky, as a whole. Like, this is groundbreaking for animal welfare for ordinances like this,” said Maynard. “This is an extremely strict, black and white ordinance. It stops the neglect and it stops the cruelty and you’re gonna have consequences for your actions.”

You can see the full ordinance here.

