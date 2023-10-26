‘Seatbelts do save lives’: Rollover simulator rolls into Floyd County

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working with local schools to stress the importance of road safety.

KYTC Dist. 12 officials gathered in Floyd County Wednesday, picking up one of the district’s 10 student-decorated snow plows before presenting an informational simulation.

The plow, painted by the students, will help keep the streets clear of snow this winter, while showcasing the work of the Bobcats.

“They’re going to see this wherever it goes and it’s going to be in the area, so they’re going to see it their families are going to see it,” said art teacher Cheyenne Smith. “And they get to know, ‘Hey, I did that! I did that; it’s in my community.’ And that’s another way for art to kind of bring people together in this community.”

The visit was about more than taking back the plow, it was about leaving a lasting impression on the current and future young drivers.

“We have a lot of drivers, of course, at a high school, and a lot of would-be-soon drivers. And it’s very important that we teach them safety,” said Principal Jody Roberts.

The rollover simulator, a truck designed to roll and show the importance of seat belts, showed the students how bodies can react to a rolling vehicle with and without the buckles.

“But it also comes together with the snow and ice prep that we’re doing right now. Snow and ice season is upon us,” said Mary Westfall-Holbrook, Chief Dist. Engineer.

Educators said the simulator, which is a partnership between the transportation cabinet and the Kentucky State Police, is crucial to get kids thinking about their actions and being road aware.

“So, it’s a very good indicator. It’s a live action thing that they can see,” said Roberts. “And it really hits home that seatbelts do save lives.”

