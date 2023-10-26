Rockcastle Co. awarded funding for regional project

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced funding for a regional project in Rockcastle County.

The funding is through the Kentucky Product Development Initiative (KPDI).

“To ensure Kentucky continues to see record-breaking economic success, we’re investing in build-ready sites to attract growing companies with great jobs,” said Gov. Beshear. “This program is a win-win for our local communities and companies looking to call our commonwealth home, and it’s exciting to see more counties benefit from this important program.”

The Rockcastle County Fiscal Court plans to complete a due diligence study and buy land to create a regional industrial park.

The project was approved for more than $1.6 million in improvements, with more than $800,000 of that being state funds.

State leaders said funds will also be provided by Rockcastle and Garrard counties, and Lincoln County is supportive of the project.

