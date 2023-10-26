Psychologist talks pilot mental health after Alaska Airlines incident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a scary situation onboard an Alaska Airlines plane, where an off-duty pilot tried to shut down the aircraft’s engines mid-flight, WKYT is trying to learn more about mental health in high-stress jobs.

Experts say it can be hard for people to disclose their mental health issues when their job could be on the line.

According to reports, Pilot Joseph Emerson said he’d been struggling with depression for six years. He told authorities, prior to the flight he had taken “magic mushrooms” and that he hadn’t slept in 40 hours and thought he was having a nervous breakdown.

“If you’ve been dealing with depression, you consider very few options anymore about how to get out of this, you feel like you’re the lowest of the low, you just want the pain to stop. Your thought isn’t about ‘what about the passengers?’ Your thought is, ‘I want to end the pain that I’m in,’” said Dr. Dan Florell, a licensed Psychologist and EKU Professor.

According to the FAA, pilots are required to undergo medical exams every six months to five years, depending on their age and the type of flying they do. The exam includes questions about mental health.

“The best thing for mental health is people who are going to come in willingly and people who are going to be honest. Until you address the cultural issues, I don’t know if screeners are going to be the answer,” said Dr. Florell.

Dr. Florell said sometimes people feel inclined to lie on those screenings.

“There’s some real fear there if you get diagnosed with one of these disorders that it’s going to shorten your career,” Dr. Florell said.

The FAA said they’re trying to reduce the stigma of mental health in many ways. One is by recognizing that with proper treatment for certain mental health conditions, pilots don’t need to be disqualified from flying.

“That’s not to say mental health disorders cannot impede your ability to function, but we also have a lot of treatment, both through medication and therapy, that can allow you to be full functioning and perform very well in your job,” said Dr. Florell.

Dr. Florell said any time people start to feel cornered, they rule out a lot of options. He reminds people there are options out there.

As a reminder, you can always call 988, the suicide and crisis lifeline. Callers stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.