Pike County head start takes annual Halloween stroll

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Model City Head Start hit the streets of Pikeville Thursday, with a parade of masks and monsters looking for a sweet treat.

The program’s annual Halloween parade filled the streets of Pikeville, bringing superheroes, princesses, monsters, and more to the city.

‘I think it’s just so fun that we get them out and they get to meet the different businesses,” said Supervisor Brittany Chaney. “Then they get to dress up and get candy.”

Business owners lined the streets with candy, handing out Halloween favorites to the head start faces. Those involved with the program say it is always a fun time to bring the kids into the community.

“I think it’s really good for the community to be able to kind of give back to our kids, too, and just to be involved with our head start program,’ said teacher Sarah Ray.

The event was a precursor to the city’s Nightmare on Main event, which brought more business owners and organizations to the Main Street area.

