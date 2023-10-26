Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department has taken one minor into custody following an evacuation at South Laurel High School Thursday morning.

Molly Barnett, a district spokesperson, said the police situation began at about the time classes would normally begin. She describes it as an “unsubstantiated threat”. Barnett says the all clear was given on campus after a Kentucky State Police canine went through the facility.

Officials with Laurel County Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the situation, saying:

This morning, South Laurel High School staff was alerted to a bomb threat allegedly in the school. All students and staff at South Laurel High School and South Laurel Middle School were evacuated. Local and regional law enforcement and emergency first responders joined Laurel County Public Schools Police Department within minutes to assist with the evacuation and sweep of all facilities. The Kentucky State Police K-9 bomb detection unit arrived after the building was evacuated and found no evidence of a threat. London Police Department has a suspect in custody. Laurel County Schools' number one priority is student and staff safety, and we wish to express our sincere appreciation to the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff's Department, London Fire Department, Laurel County Public Safety, Laurel County Emergency Management, and the Kentucky State Police for their partnership and commitment to keeping our schools safe. We also wish to express our thanks to our Laurel County parents and guardians for their patience today as we worked to maintain the safety of our students.

