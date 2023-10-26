Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School

By Jarrod Allen
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London Police Department has taken one minor into custody following an evacuation at South Laurel High School Thursday morning.

Molly Barnett, a district spokesperson, said the police situation began at about the time classes would normally begin. She describes it as an “unsubstantiated threat”. Barnett says the all clear was given on campus after a Kentucky State Police canine went through the facility.

Officials with Laurel County Public Schools released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding the situation, saying:

