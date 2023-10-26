Man charged in deadly July boating crash on Norris Lake

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on July 22 near the Norris Landing Marina, killing Connor Catlett. Norman Joe Sturgill has been charged in the case.
Norman Joe Sturgill
Norman Joe Sturgill(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man has been charged in a July boating crash on Norris Lake that killed a 12-year-old child, according to the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on July 22 near the Norris Landing Marina, killing Connor Catlett. Norman Joe Sturgill has been charged in the case.

Previous Coverage: Child dies after Norris Lake boat collision, TWRA says

The Bosch Law Firm, which is representing the Catlett family, released a statement about the arrest.

We look forward to some small amount of justice for Connor and the family, as well as for the other children and adults involved. We have great faith in District Attorney General Effler and his staff, and hope for a speedy and just resolution in this immense and unnecessary tragedy.

The Bosch Law Firm

Sturgill was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
HCTC 'Belonging in Rural Spaces' Conference
HCTC hosts ‘Belonging in Rural Spaces’ conference
Halloween Candy Safety
Tips to stay safe this Halloween
Stock photo of body cameras
Wise County Sheriff’s Office to receive grant for body-worn cameras