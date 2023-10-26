Lawn expert recommends mowing your leaves instead of raking them

By Alexa Minton
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many consider the start of fall to be when the leaves change.

However, when those leaves fall, they can blanket your lawn and harm the grass. And, while it’s easy to want to rake up those leaves, there are benefits to leaving the leaves alone.

Leaf mulching is a practice in which folks don’t rake leaves but merely mow over them. This can benefit the natural ecosystem of your lawn. Decomposing leaves enriches the soil, adding nutrients and organic material.

“Leaf mulching, you are wanting to just get a really dense pile of leaves, water it down and just let it sit,” said Michael Cell with Green Solutions Lexington. “It will work the same as about any other type of mulch material.”

Many cities across the country have banned the use of leaf blowers or restricted the usage hours.

Some leaf blowers use a “two-stroke” engine, which mixes oil and gasoline and spits out as much as a third of that fuel as unburned aerosol. This results in leaf cleaning being extremely loud and dirty.

“They are banning them because of the noise ordinances and things like that. They are banning them because of perceived environmental hazards. And they are trying to quickly come up and fill in place with battery-operated equipment,” Cell said.

The city of Lexington has not taken steps to restrict usage yet, but they do have a noise ordinance prohibiting loud disturbances across the city between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. The city also offers weekly leaf pick-up to help out residents with leaf disposal. But officials aren’t worried about neighbors disrupting the peace with loud leaf blowers.

Angela Peo with the City of Lexington put it best, ” Lexington is a city that tends to operate like a small town, so people tend to be neighborly and considerate so we don’t hear a lot of people outside their neighbors, at like 5 a.m. or 10 p.m. trying to blow those leaves.

