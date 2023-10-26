Ky. National Guard recognized after serving at U.S. border

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Three years ago, hundreds of Kentucky National Guard men and women were sent to the United States and Mexico border for a border patrol assignment.

On Thursday, their work was recognized in Frankfort as more than 700 members are back in the Commonwealth.

“Your efforts, the security you provided along the southwest border, it had a profile that was well beyond our state, and drew the attention of the entire country,” Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton said.

The guard was deployed to help the Department of Homeland Security and border security agents. They have served in various missions since 2020.

“When you answer the call, you don’t just serve, you lead. And that makes us really proud here in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear explained.

Gov. Beshear added the guard has been busy during the last four years, not only in deployments but also in Kentucky.

The Kentucky National Guard also had a big response during the Western Kentucky tornados and the Eastern Kentucky flooding.

“We made over 1,400 saves in 48 hours after that flooding,” Gov. Beshear added.

Beshear said, while some were honored on Thursday, there are still 125 others at work.

“And while we recognize so many that are back today, we think about so many that are away from their families,” Beshear said.

The guardsmen are helping in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron released a statement on Thursday. He said, in part, he applauds the members of the guard, but Cameron said it was “inappropriate for the governor to use them for a photo opportunity this close to an election.”

