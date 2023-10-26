Kentucky unemployment numbers released for September

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Unemployment rates increased in 119 Kentucky counties between September, 2022 and September, 2023, according to statistics provided by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

In eastern Kentucky, Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 9%. Martin County registered 8.9%, Elliot County recorded 7.5%, while Leslie and Owsley Counties registered 7.4% each. Breathitt County was at 7.3%, while Harlan County registered 6.9%. Letcher County recorded an unemployment rate of 6.7%, and Clay County recorded an unemployment rate of 6.6%.

In a statement, the Kentucky Education & Labor Cabinet says the statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings.

