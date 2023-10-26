Kentucky State University and KCTCS announce new partnership

The collaboration will help students who finish KCTCS transfer their credits to KSU in order for them to complete a four-year degree.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday morning, Kentucky State University and Kentucky Community and Technical College System signed an agreement to create a seamless pathway for students seeking four-year degrees.

The collaboration will help students who finish KCTCS transfer their credits to KSU in order for them to complete a four-year degree.

“We do have so many programs that align perfectly with the KCTCS system, so this is just about creating options and opportunity for students in the Commonwealth,” said KSU President Dr. Koffi Akakpo.

Dr. Akakpo is bringing the two higher ed worlds together in many ways. The KSU president was president of Bluegrass Community Technical College before taking over the helm at Kentucky State.

The President says this partnership will bolster the student population.

Right now, the HBCU campus has about 1700 students. He believes the agreement will boost enrollment quickly to 3,000.

One of those new students on campus who transferred from BCTC is Sydney Linton. Linton, who’s from Frankfort, wants to stay home and major in agriculture, and help Franklin County farmers.

“I’ve grown up in Frankfort my whole life. It holds a close place in my heart, and so I feel like getting more sustainable food and more sustainable agriculture and helping the farmers out that would be really big,” said Linton.

The interim president of KCTCS, Dr. Larry Ferguson, says roughly 50% of our students transfer on to a university such as Kentucky State to extend their educational journey.

KCTCS covers 16 colleges across the commonwealth.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

HCTC receives grant
HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
A Lexington teacher is going home today with a big award.
Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award
HCTC 'Belonging in Rural Spaces' Conference
HCTC hosts ‘Belonging in Rural Spaces’ conference