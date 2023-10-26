Kentucky man killed in hunting accident

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a hunting accident in Kentucky.

According to the Anderson County coroner, it happened Saturday in the south end of the county.

The coroner says it appears 37-year-old Jared Hausfeld was hunting alone when he approached a deer he thought was dead.

The deer made a sudden movement, and Hausfeld accidentally stabbed himself in the leg with a large hunting knife.

The coroner says Hausfeld likely died before family members found him.

Although Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife officials said they are unsure how someone could prevent something like this from happening, they along with hunting enthusiasts still want to take this time to remind everyone of important hunting safety tips.

“When you do have firearms or bows and arrows, and you’re climbing 30 or 40 foot in a tree hunting wild game, things can go wrong,” said John Stepp with Eastern Outdoors Media.

Stepp said hunting safety goes beyond gun safety practices.

“You gotta just not confirm your target, but what’s behind your target,” Stepp said. “Make sure that when you shoot that animal, that that bullet doesn’t continue into something or continue into a dangerous area.”

Kentucky Fish & Wildlife Conservation Officer James Brace said many accidents can also be prevented by thoroughly checking your tree stand.

“Most people stop their hunting when hunting season is done, and they don’t even worry about the tree stand until the next season, so just make sure you inspect it before you get up there,” Brace said. “Make sure you also have a harness that works for your tree stand, not just the plain Jane harness, but the correct one that is supposed to be worn for your body type as well as the tree stand.”

In addition to wearing your hunter orange, it is also important to let a loved one know exactly where you’ll be hunting and how long you will be gone.

“Yes, hunting is fun, but let’s be safe about it,” Brace added. “Let’s do the right thing. You can never be too safe.”

If you have any questions regarding hunting safety, you can contact your local Kentucky Fish & Wildlife post.

