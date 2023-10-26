Georgetown sportswriter with close ties to Lewiston, Maine reacts to mass shooting

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a suspected mass shooter continues, as police in Maine say Robert Card is armed and dangerous. They believe he is the man who shot and killed 18 people in Lewiston on Wednesday night in multiple shootings, injuring 13 others.

The shooting happened hundreds of miles from our area, but this tragedy hits very close to home for one central Kentucky sports editor.

For the past seven years, Kal Oakes could be spotted on the sideline of just about any Scott County sporting event. But for 27 years before that, he wrote about the trials and the triumphs of the teams he grew up around in Lewiston, Maine.

“I started working at the Lewiston Sun-Journal when I was 16, and I stayed there until I was 43,” said Oakes, now the sports editor of the Georgetown News-Graphic. “Lewiston-Auburn is very similar to that of Scott County. Maybe 55,000 to 60,000 people.”

While he finds similarities in his new bluegrass home, Oakes says Lewiston is still vastly different.

“It’s isolated...I joke that you’re like living in southern Canada because you’re apart from the world,” Oakes said.

But now, the world has been let into his quaint New England community on its darkest days.

“There’s a very good chance that in the space of 10 to 15 minutes last night, you had more people murdered then there would be in a whole calendar year [for the state of Maine],” said Oakes. “That’s hard to fathom.”

Oakes says he bowled at Sparetime Recreation Center and ate chicken fingers at Schemengees Bar and Grill: the same locations riddled with gunfire on Wednesday. He adds he has family members currently living in the area of the manhunt.

“It’s one of those things where the community is so close knit,” Oakes said. “I’m fairly certain that I’ll know somebody in some way that was a victim of this.”

As he anxiously waits to learn more about these horrific shootings, he hopes people recognize this area and its people for more than its worst moment.

“If you’re not from Kentucky and you don’t know Marshall County, that’s going to be the first thing you think about now,” said Oakes. “To me, that’s a disservice to what a beautiful place that is, the same goes for Lewiston.”

Oakes asks that your thoughts and prayers be with the place he called home for decades. He also says it should serve as a reminder to take care of, and check in on, your friends and neighbors: “We’re all in this together.”

