Downtown Hazard prepares for final ‘Thursdays on Main’ of the season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thursdays on Main event is a long-standing tradition for the Hazard community.

The final event of the season will be on Main Street in Hazard from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with activities for the entire family.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said they are hoping for a great turnout because this is the last one of the year.

“We are also having live music with Waylon Nelson. We have a ton of local artists and crafters who are going to be setting up and selling their wares. We are also doing a final fall Thursdays on Main scavenger hunt where whoever wins has the potential to win $100 so that and so much more is going to happen down here and the best part is it’s all free.”

This will be the fall edition, so they plan on having the third annual Shenanigans Chili Cook-Off and a Best Pumpkin Dessert competition.

ARH will also be there with its second annual Trunk-Or-Treating event. Deaton also encouraged kids to come in their costumes.

