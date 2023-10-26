Downtown Hazard prepares for final ‘Thursdays on Main’ of the season

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thursdays on Main event is a long-standing tradition for the Hazard community.

The final event of the season will be on Main Street in Hazard from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with activities for the entire family.

Appalachian Arts Alliance Executive Director Tim Deaton said they are hoping for a great turnout because this is the last one of the year.

“We are also having live music with Waylon Nelson. We have a ton of local artists and crafters who are going to be setting up and selling their wares. We are also doing a final fall Thursdays on Main scavenger hunt where whoever wins has the potential to win $100 so that and so much more is going to happen down here and the best part is it’s all free.”

This will be the fall edition, so they plan on having the third annual Shenanigans Chili Cook-Off and a Best Pumpkin Dessert competition.

ARH will also be there with its second annual Trunk-Or-Treating event. Deaton also encouraged kids to come in their costumes.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

HCTC receives grant
HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
A Lexington teacher is going home today with a big award.
Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award
HCTC 'Belonging in Rural Spaces' Conference
HCTC hosts ‘Belonging in Rural Spaces’ conference