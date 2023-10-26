Chism Automation announces expansion, new jobs

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced Chism Machine and Gage Inc. will expand its existing operation in Somerset with an $800,000 investment.

“Small, Kentucky-owned businesses help fuel our economy, and as they grow, expand and thrive in our communities, the commonwealth’s historic economic momentum will only continue,” said Gov. Beshear. “I want to congratulate Chism Automation’s leadership on this expansion and look forward to the company’s continued success in Pulaski County.”

State leaders said the investment will create ten full-time jobs at the automated machinery manufacturer. The jobs will include engineering, technician and materials positions.

“Kyle Chism is an entrepreneur through and through. It’s been amazing to watch his business flourish while providing opportunities for young engineers to stay in and move to our area. We are certainly grateful for his vision and execution and excited about his plans for growth,” Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said.

The investment will reportedly allow Chism Automation to double the size of its current facility’s machine build area to 16,000 square feet. Leaders said the increased space will help accommodate new equipment and growing business.

“We partner with our customers to provide a level of support that our competitors can’t or won’t provide and we do it quickly when needed,” said Kyle Chism, founder and president of Chism Automation. “We compete with Japanese, German and out-of-state automation groups that are great technically but can’t provide our level of local support. Customers that once came to us with one- and two-robot-sized projects are asking for assembly lines with five to 10 robots. We have managed a few of these types of projects with current resources but need more space, electrical power and staff to facilitate growth.”

Officials added the project will also include an increase in power supply, moving from a 480-volt, 3-phase, 400-amp service to a 2,000-amp service.

The electrical increase will allow the manufacturer to run multiple assembly lines with robots, motors and other automated machinery.

“To have Chism Automation here locally and be so connected to the next frontier of advanced robotics, putting us at the forefront of an inevitable future, is an honor and a privilege. This administration believes in moving Pulaski County forward, and nothing represents that better than the robotics industry,” Pulaski County Judge-Executive Marshall Todd explained.

