Where do snakes go when it gets cold in Kentucky?
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop outside, the place to be is inside your home when staying warm. Snakes catch on to this too.

“They’re ectotherms. They basically derive their internal body temperature from the environment. So this time of year when there’s cold nights, and cold mornings, they’re out basking, warming their bodies in the sun when they can and finding other sources of heat and so for one, they’re out and around houses because houses hold warmth,” said Dr. Stephen Richter of the Division of Natural Areas at Eastern Kentucky University.

Richter said there are four venomous snakes that are native to Kentucky, a big one being copperheads.

It can be hard to determine if the snake you are seeing is venomous.

“If you know your snakes, great. If you don’t, the best thing to do is to treat all of them as if they could be venomous. Don’t kill them, they’re important. They serve as important resources to the environment as predators and prey,” said Richter.

So what do you do if you find one in your home?

“The best thing to do is to not get near it and use some sort of stick and bucket to coax the snake into that container and then safely pick it up with a stick. Basically, don’t get within striking distance which would be depending on the size of the snake, 2 to 3 or more feet depending on the size,” Richter said.

