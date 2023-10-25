Sandy’s Racing and Gaming set for grand opening

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A gaming and entertainment destination in our region is set for its grand opening on Thursday in Ashland.

Sandy’s Racing and Gaming is a 74,000 square foot sportsbook betting lounge, and has over 700 slot games and three movie theater-sized screens for watching horse racing and other sports.

In addition to the sports books and slot games, there are also two stages which Sandy’s says will be used by live performers, including live dueling pianos.

Sandy’s says this building will employ more than 200 people, and they expect to see around 1,000 people walk through their doors a day.

Directors of Sandy’s say it’s too early to make predictions on the exact economic impact the business will bring, but for reference, Gov. Andy Beshear said, Monday, it is estimated more than $15 million has been wagered on the state’s licensed retail sportsbooks since in-person sports betting launched on Sept. 7.

“As we like to say, we have over 40,000 cars on (Interstate) 64, we want to make Boyd county a place to go to not a place to drive through,” Revolutionary Racing Chairman Larry Lucas said.

Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to make an appearance at Thursday’s grand opening.

You must be 21 years or older to enter.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.