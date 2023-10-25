Pet tortoise reunited with owner after missing for more than 3 years

A pet tortoise has been found alive and reunited with its owner after vanishing more than three...
A pet tortoise has been found alive and reunited with its owner after vanishing more than three years ago.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A pet tortoise has been reunited with its owner after it went missing more than years ago.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies came across the tortoise as it was attempting to cross a road in the Interlachen area over the weekend.

Deputies said they later discovered that the reptile was an African sulcata tortoise, which is native to the Sahara Desert.

The sheriff’s office said that wildlife experts told the team that the tortoises are known to be “escape artists” as they can dig out of their enclosures.

Deputies asked on social media if the female tortoise was somebody’s pet as she “likes people and head pats.”

The sheriff’s office ended up turning the tortoise over to Florida’s Wildest Animal Rescue.

According to reports, the rescue team then received a tip about a missing sulcata tortoise from April 2020 that looked similar and disappeared from the same area.

The tortoise’s owner ended up reaching out and confirmed it was indeed their missing reptile of more than three years, the sheriff’s office said.

The reptile has been officially reunited with its owner and is expected to be OK after being found “in a little rough shape” after a few cold winters.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
This area in the Richmond Industrial Park has access, utilities, and now a $50,000 grant from...
‘We have a lot of things going for us:’ Madison Co. leaders prepare for an economic development boom
A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
Officials hold a news conference on the Lewiston, Maine, mass killing. (CNN/Pool via Local...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Maine shooting news conference