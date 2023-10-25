Officials kick off Floyd County Community Center renovations

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Floyd County Community Center is preparing for a season of upgrades.

County officials met at the center Wednesday, cutting the ribbon on a new investment. Governor Andy Beshear announced a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant last month, for the county to make improvements on the more than 50-year-old building near the Martin community.

Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said his office did a cheaper renovation project a few years ago, to get the space in usable shape.

However, on top of its basketball and gym capabilities, the center is used by many community partners and has been the hub of help during recent natural disasters. So, he said, the community deserves better upgrades.

Shawn Allen, a Floyd County resident and 12 Step Fellowship member, said the space also serves as a safe space for those working through their recovery journey.

Allen said the space was the only place that allowed social distancing in the early days of the pandemic and has been a crucial component in providing routine for many people in the area.

“We still have those meetings today. We have about 10 meetings a week,” he said. “Hundreds- literally hundreds- of recovering addicts are coming here to this facility to try to help each other get another day clean. And as a result, you know, there’s productive members of society being produced within these walls here.”

He said the needed upgrades will provide more safety and comfort for programs like theirs and continue to provide a fun place for kids, to hopefully end the cycle of addiction by keeping the youth busy.

Upgrades are expected to begin next March, including plans to add showers for future disaster relief efforts. Williams hopes to see the renovations complete by the end of 2024.

