Mamm’s Day Out helps more women get lifesaving screening in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, a time to honor survivors and to also educate women on the importance of getting a mammogram.

A mammogram is a first line of defense in detecting breast cancer, but for many women getting one scheduled and the cost and a potentially a lack of insurance can all be a barrier to the lifesaving screening.

Kentucky CancerLink makes it their mission to partner with other agencies in the state to eliminate those barriers for women and men.

For the last 10 years the Mamm’s Day Out event has been helping get more women screened on a Saturday.

“Saturdays sometimes helps them not to take time off work or it’s easier to get transportation that day or it just works better for them to so they are not stressed trying to do it during a lunch break or before work or after work,” said Tonya Pauley, Kentucky Cancer Program.

Mamm’s Day out is a team effort in helping women who are un-insured or under-insured get a mammogram.

Tonya Pauley with the Kentucky Cancer Program is a part of that team.

“What we are doing is kind of the connector if you will that connects all this sister organizations, we work with the Breast Center, we work with Kentucky CancerLink, we work with people out in the community,” said Pauley.

On Saturday October 21, 2023 the Comprehensive Breast Care Center at UK opened its doors so women could get that lifesaving mammogram.

Crystal Kendrick and her staff know firsthand how important it is to not put off that screening.

“I can’t tell you how many new cancers we see every month, every week here at the Breast Center so early detection is definitely the key,” said Crystal Kendrick with Comprehensive Breast Care Center .

For Mamm’s Day Out Kentucky CancerLink recruits women who may not have access to breast health.

It’s also about targeting women who may sometimes put themselves last when it to comes to their own health.

“We do put ourselves at the bottom of the line of importance, we keep putting it off and putting it off,” said Stephenie Mullins with the Comprehensive Breast Care Center.

A day like Mamm’s Day Out can help a woman find the time to put herself and her health first and it is a day that can be a link to hope in saving a life.

“It’s important to just go ahead and get it over with, it makes a huge difference in finding it early versus even missing just a couple of years and it can make a difference in what that outcome and treatment is going to look like,” said Pauley.

This year Mamm’s Day Out was able to get thirty-seven patients screened.

The Kentucky Women’s Cancer Screening Program has qualified this year for more grant money because of their efforts to help so many women get those lifesaving screenings.

To find out if you qualify for a reduced cost or free screening contact:

Kentucky CancerLink

Kentucky Cancer Program

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.