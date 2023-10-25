Kentucky organization aims to expand grief support for kids across the state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One in nine children across Kentucky will lose a parent or sibling before they turn 18.

This is something that Katarina Salisbury knows all too well.

“My dad died by suicide when I was five years old, and I was lucky enough to have the support of a grief center when we were living in Mississippi,” Salisbury said. “But then my grandmother died when I was 13, suddenly and unexpectedly and traumatically, and we didn’t have any grief support here in Kentucky.”

That’s why the Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families was created in 2020.

On Wednesday, center members and other advocates were at the state Capitol expressing why grief support is important for children.

“We see drastic improvements in behavior, academics, peer relationships, and a lot of my students really struggle with conflict resolution and a lot of that stems from feelings of guilt and worthlessness that comes directly as a result of grief,” said Destini Engle, Leestown Middle School District Mental Health Specialist. “We really need programs in rural areas where there aren’t as readily accessible mental health providers to provide grief support.”

Beyond a school-based program surrounding grief, the center is also trying to grow its peer-led program where trained teens can help one another.

“It’s very collaborative, and it’s more like, ‘these are our shared experiences, what are some tips, what are some coping skills and tools we can use to come together and move through this,’” Salisbury said.

With the structure of these programs set in place, those with the center said they just need grant funding to expand across the Commonwealth.

“Planting this army of caring, supporting individuals across the state is something we’d really love to see happen,” said Leila Salisbury, the center’s executive director.

Those with the center added that grief support is especially needed by teens right now.

To learn more about the Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.