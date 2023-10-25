Harlan County Schools SROs complete certification training

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two school resource officers at Harlan County High School are among the first to complete SRO certification training.

Danny Ball and Jayson Howard, who have served at the school for four years, worked during much of that time to get the certification.

”As a result of the School Safety and Resiliency Act of 2019, the training for school resource officers was revamped in Kentucky. It created three courses, SRO 1, SRO 2 and SRO 3 that all SROs be required to complete,” said Harlan County Schools Police Chief Matt Cope.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Administrators said the officers provide a calming presence for students and staff at each school.

“They’re students first,” said Harlan County High School Assistant Principal Eddie Creech. “So, you know, it’s not just a disciplinary deal as far as them being out here. They provide comfort and safety for the kids as far as them being able to communicate anything that may be going on in the building.”

We were unable to interview Danny Ball and Jayson Howard, but administrators said they are among the first to arrive at the school and the last to leave, showing their dedication.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.