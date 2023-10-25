Good Question: Where does the money candidates raise go when the election is over?

Good Question: Where does the money candidates raise go when the election is over?
By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a lot of money being spent on this year’s race for governor.

One viewer has questions about what happens once the race is over.

For today’s Good Question, Carla asks, “Candidates for Governor have raised millions for their campaigns. If the donated funds are not used for the campaign, what happens to the money? Do the candidates get to keep the money for their personal use?”

Those candidates have several options when it comes to that money, but personal use is not one of them.

Federal and state campaign finance laws have some differences. For example, federal law lists several options, including “any other lawful purpose, unless such use is personal use.” They can even keep the money in an account and let it earn interest, donating it to other campaigns as they see fit.

The Kentucky Registry of Election Finance lays out how candidates for offices in the commonwealth, like governor, can use that money.

The options are:

  • Give it to the State Treasury
  • Return it to the people who donated it
  • Give it to the state or county executive committee of your political party if you are a partisan candidate
  • Donate it to a charity
  • Transfer it to their next campaign if they intend to seek the same office

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JENNIFER GARNER, PERRY COUNTY VISIT
Jennifer Garner makes another trip to the mountains
Police say Andrew Worley, 27, was arrested and charged with assault
Man arrested for assault at Baptist Health Corbin
Image courtesy MGN
Minor arrested after situation at South Laurel High School
The spotted lanternfly has made headlines since its arrival in the United States back in 2014....
Invasive insect is now in Kentucky
The rare cactus buck’s antlers were furred and abnormally large from its altered testosterone...
17-year-old bags rare ‘cactus buck’ while hunting with great-grandfather

Latest News

HCTC receives grant
HCTC receives grant for heavy equipment program
Experts say it’s important for children on the autism spectrum to understand exactly how...
Experts share tips on making Halloween a better experience for children with autism
Jim Boggs, former WYMT General Sales Manager dies
Former long-time WYMT General Sales Manager dies
A Lexington teacher is going home today with a big award.
Lexington teacher wins $25,000 award
HCTC 'Belonging in Rural Spaces' Conference
HCTC hosts ‘Belonging in Rural Spaces’ conference