Double-nickel tax to appear on Ky. ballot

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - On the ballot in Lawrence County, Kentucky, school district leaders hope voters will pass a double-nickel tax.

It’s a measure the district’s board of education approved earlier this year, but because of enough signatures on a petition opposing the tax, it was recalled. The recall means it can only pass with enough “yes” votes.

For property owners with property valued at $100,000, it would cost an extra $118.00 per year.

Superintendent Dr. Robbie Fletcher said the double-nickel tax would primarily fund rebuilding Louisa West Elementary School.

Other renovations funded by the double-nickel tax include repairing the roof at Louisa Middle School, securing all schools with safety vestibule areas, and upgrading sports facilities at all schools.

Fletcher said Louisa West Elementary School needs renovations and repairs.

“Five or six years ago, we were given an estimate of about 17 million dollars to replace the building and build a brand new one. But since COVID...the latest estimate is somewhere around $27 to 30 million,” Fletcher said. “For example, just the sanitation‚ if you talk about the plumbing system... we would have to tear up the floor in order to replace the plumbing system and pipes.”

If passed, the double-nickel tax, Fletcher said, would bring an additional $11.5 million in local revenue. The state will also provide matching funds, but only if the double-nickel tax is passed.

Fletcher said the funds from the double-nickel tax will not raise the salaries of school employees as the funds can only be used for construction and/or transportation (buses).

" If you’re willing to invest this amount of money, it will benefit all of the students across the county,” Fletcher said.

