Counterfeit money leads to one arrest
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested after police said he reportedly attempted to use counterfeit money at a local gas station.
Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department arrested John Carroll, 28.
Carroll was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and first and third degree possession of a controlled substance.
Police said that during Carroll’s arrest, they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine, suboxone and hydrocodone.
