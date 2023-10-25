Counterfeit money leads to one arrest

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Williamsburg man was arrested after police said he reportedly attempted to use counterfeit money at a local gas station.

Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department arrested John Carroll, 28.

Carroll was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and first and third degree possession of a controlled substance.

Police said that during Carroll’s arrest, they reportedly found suspected methamphetamine, suboxone and hydrocodone.

