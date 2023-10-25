City of Campton awarded grant for walking bridge

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the city of Campton was awarded $935,000 for a project on Main Street.

City leaders plan to replace the pedestrian bridge on KY-191 between Mill Street and Washington Street.

The project also includes the construction of a sidewalk starting at the intersection of Wall Street and W Second Street.

The sidewalk will run north onto McDonald Parkway, go east to Limestone Street, go south to East Second Street and continue east until it intersects with Main Street.

The funding comes from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP).

“Kentuckians deserve great, accessible options as they travel to work, school, church and more,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “That’s why we’ve invested funding to improve local roads across the commonwealth, and it’s also why we’re investing in bicycle and walking paths. This funding will help keep folks healthy and safe by making sure walkers and bikers have a separate path, away from cars. It will also help drivers by decreasing traffic on the roads.”

You can find a list of awards from across the state here.

