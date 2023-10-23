Southern Ky. city awarded funding for EV charging station

London is the second city in the viewing area to receive the approval of a charging station.
London is the second city in the viewing area to receive the approval of a charging station.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release from the Governor’s Office on Monday, it was announced that several cities will receive funding for EV (Electric Vehicle) charging stations.

In the second round of awards for developers to design, build and operate a network of EV charging stations across the state, Gov. Andy Beshear announced London as one of the cities to receive the funding.

The location for it will be at 105 Melcon Lane, near the Econo Lodge hotel.

The other cities chosen for the funding to build chargers for this round were Berea, Calvert City, Grayson, Louisville, Richmond, and Winchester.

“We are already the EV battery production capital of the United States,” said Gov. Beshear, who has announced 21 EV battery-related economic development projects during his administration. “To make sure Kentucky keeps leading the way in the EV boom, we’re building out our EV infrastructure so our families can charge up as they travel our great state.”

London is the second city in the viewing area to receive the approval of a charging station. Earlier this month, Somerset was announced as one of the cities to get the nod for a station.

Officials said every charging station must have at least four chargers and be accessible to people 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Officials said once the groundwork is complete, construction will begin and take approximately 12 to 18 months to finish.

You can see the full list of where the locations will be for this round here.

