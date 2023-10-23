Overnight standoff in Louisa ends without injuries

(KTTC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story this morning out of Lawrence County

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT an overnight welfare check turned into a standoff situation just outside Louisa.

It happened around 8:30 Sunday night at a building on KY 2033 just off Highway 645.

When troopers got to the scene, William Hickman, 61, fired shots at them, leading to the situation.

Police set up a perimeter around the building and had to call in the special response team.

The team had to use tear gas to get Hickman to come out after several hours of unsuccessful negotiations.

We’re told the situation ended around 4:30 Monday morning.

Hickman was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

No word on what he is charged with.

This story will be updated when we get more information.

