Man wanted on outstanding warrant fights with police when arrested

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is back in jail after a complaint of a suspicious person turned into a fight with a sheriff’s deputy.

It happened early Friday morning off Slate Lick Road and Little Pittsburgh Road near London.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he witnessed the suspect, Dakota Smith, 26, of London, throw something on the ground.

After police approached Smith and it was discovered he was wanted on an outstanding warrant, the deputy tried to arrest him.

During the attempt, Smith started to fight with the deputy, at one point trying to grab his Taser off his belt.

London Police officers soon arrived to help, and together, they were able to take Smith into custody.

The deputy discovered the item the suspect threw to the ground was a machete.

Smith is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was also charged on the outstanding warrant of failing to appear in court on burglary charges.

He is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $6,000 cash bond.

