City of London hosts first Dash for a Cure

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - More than 300 people gathered at the London-Laurel County Farmer’s Market for the inaugural dash for a cure to raise money for the Baptist Health Karlyle Keith Young Cancer Fund.

The event was organized by Dawn Taylor and Angela Murray after having a conversation with their Walmart General Transposition Manager, Scott Bray, about his wife who was battling breast cancer.

“That led to a conversation about me being a survivor and that this was my 20th year of being a breast cancer survivor,” Taylor said. “We decided it would be a good idea if we did something to honor those who fought the fight, remember those who lost the battle, and support those currently fighting.”

Taylor said another big reason for organizing the event was to support the community that was supporting her during her battle.

“Going through that I had so much love and support from family and friends who helped me to get well and to go through that journey and the prayers and the people just being there for me and helping me go to my appointments,” Taylor said. “That’s why I wanted to give back because so many people were good to me.”

The inaugural event also honored Karlyle Keith Young as well as Missy Bray, who died from their battle with breast cancer earlier this year.

When Taylor and Murray first organized the event, their goal was to bring in 200 people.

When they saw 320 people sign up, they were astonished.

“It’s incredible,” Taylor said. “I’m overjoyed, I’m overwhelmed that so many people showed up to participate and be a part of this.”

“We have just been speechless with the amount of support behind our community,” Murray said “It’s phenomenal, and we greatly appreciate all of our participants and all our sponsors. We couldn’t have put this on without our sponsors.”

The support led to more than $40,000 being raised towards the Karlyle Keith Young Cancer Fund, and London City Mayor Randall Weddle proclaiming October 22nd Breast Cancer Awareness Day.

Taylor and Murray said they plan to continue the dash next year and hope to bring in more people.

