Chilly start to a mainly dry and mild week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bundle up as you head out the door this morning. The sunshine will warm us up pretty quickly this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures in most locations will start out in the 30s. Some patchy fog and frost are both possible. In the areas that get fog, that will likely keep you a little warmer and save you from the frost. Sunny skies will move in for all of us later today. Highs will climb to just above average for this time of the year into the upper 60s for most.

Tonight, clouds will start to increase late, and it will be chilly, but not nearly as cold as Sunday night. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure, along with a warm front, will keep our temperatures above average, sometimes as much as 10° above average, for the next several days. Unfortunately, that dry pattern will start to break down later this week and rain chances, at least scattered ones, could return to the mountains by Friday and the weekend. They are not great chances, so don’t cancel any outdoor plans, but keep your rain gear handy, especially for Friday night lights.

Highs will climb into the mid-70s for Tuesday and Wednesday and upper 70s through the weekend. For reference, the average high this time of the year is in the upper 60s.

Lows will drop into the mid-50s and low 60s.

Have a good week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

